Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on February 1st

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

TSE:LB traded up C$2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$40.19. 1,008,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,506. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$30.55 and a one year high of C$45.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.80.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

