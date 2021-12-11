Laurel J. Krzeminski Buys 1,500 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Laurel J. Krzeminski purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LMB stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
