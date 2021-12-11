Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $708.35

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 708.35 ($9.39) and traded as high as GBX 758 ($10.05). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 751.20 ($9.96), with a volume of 1,209,442 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAND. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.94) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 900 ($11.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 770.83 ($10.22).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 715.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 708.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.89%.

In related news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.39) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($53,064.79).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

