Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Shares of LAKE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 91,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,140. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.82% of Lakeland Industries worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.