Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of LAKE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 91,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.82% of Lakeland Industries worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

