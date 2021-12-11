Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,025 shares of company stock valued at $200,294. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

LBAI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 107,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $901.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

