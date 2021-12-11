Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 66,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 652,003 shares.The stock last traded at $286.22 and had previously closed at $296.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.