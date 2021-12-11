La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow Sells 27,529 Shares

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 705.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

