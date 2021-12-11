Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Up 5.3%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $71.64. 19,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 975,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,492. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $543,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

