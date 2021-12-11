Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 3,379 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,026 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

