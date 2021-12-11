Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.