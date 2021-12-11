Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $260.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

