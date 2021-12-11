Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

VHT stock opened at $254.62 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $266.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

