Krilogy Financial LLC Has $523,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,571,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after buying an additional 34,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $192.22 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $192.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

