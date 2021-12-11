Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,228.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $79.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

