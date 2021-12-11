Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $155,563,385. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $257.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.08. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

