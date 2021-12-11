Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.07 Million

Brokerages expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report $91.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $91.13 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $72.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $334.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $343.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $419.53 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $429.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.75. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 11.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,114,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 11.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

