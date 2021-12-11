Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Raised to $106.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.