KoHo Chain (KHC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,100.00

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. KoHo Chain has a total market capitalization of $300,592.87 and $3,100.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KoHo Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.97 or 0.08213449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,592.67 or 1.00079311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002784 BTC.

KoHo Chain Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KoHo Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KoHo Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

