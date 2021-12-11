Kleros Price Tops $0.0875 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $54.17 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00059871 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.76 or 0.00536941 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,148,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

