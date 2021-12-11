Klaus A. Engel Sells 4,000 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

