Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ: KRBP) is one of 239 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kiromic BioPharma to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A -$19.20 million -1.08 Kiromic BioPharma Competitors $583.31 million $24.65 million -28.51

Kiromic BioPharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kiromic BioPharma. Kiromic BioPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71% Kiromic BioPharma Competitors -2,676.72% -131.57% -28.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kiromic BioPharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Kiromic BioPharma Competitors 1331 4994 10641 193 2.57

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 61.83%. Given Kiromic BioPharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kiromic BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Kiromic BioPharma competitors beat Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

