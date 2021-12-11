Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €92.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($115.73) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.73 ($115.42).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €97.52 ($109.57) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($91.93). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.09.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

