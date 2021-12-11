Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 99.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 193,041 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 50.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $58,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 34.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $2,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

