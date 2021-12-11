Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,794.59

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,794.59 ($37.06) and traded as low as GBX 2,614 ($34.66). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,622 ($34.77), with a volume of 98,206 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KWS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.10) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,137.20 ($41.60).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,854.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,794.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 79.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider David Alan Reeves purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($35.15) per share, with a total value of £9,941.25 ($13,182.93). Also, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,049 ($40.43) per share, with a total value of £15,245 ($20,216.15).

About Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.