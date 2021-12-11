Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 149,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $107.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.