Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

VT opened at $107.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

