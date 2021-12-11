Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,531 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

