Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $244.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

