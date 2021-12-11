Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 91,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $44.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

