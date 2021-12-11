Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 490.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS opened at $52.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.