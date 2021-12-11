Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.71 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

