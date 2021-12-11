Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 630 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

