Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,750 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,110,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.48 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

