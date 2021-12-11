Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,545 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

MTCH opened at $130.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.44. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.89 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,396 shares of company stock worth $29,539,843. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

