Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 46,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

