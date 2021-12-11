Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,531 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 178,129 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.