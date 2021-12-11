Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 198,809 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,697,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,096 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,742,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock opened at $120.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AN. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,259,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

