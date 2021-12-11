Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $119.26.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

