Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 3.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in NIO by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 38.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in NIO by 35.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 2.47. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.