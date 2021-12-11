Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $58.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $73.38.

