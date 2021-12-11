Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.45.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $187.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.58 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.