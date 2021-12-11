Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

