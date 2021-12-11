Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($9.61) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.15 ($8.03).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR:LHA opened at €6.02 ($6.76) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.06 and its 200-day moving average is €8.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.37 ($6.03) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($14.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.