KCCPAD Trading Down 43.3% This Week (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (CURRENCY:KCCPAD) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $19.20 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.97 or 0.08244723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00080976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,489.01 or 0.99970257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002740 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

