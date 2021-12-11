Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Katapult will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $15,729,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Katapult during the third quarter worth $4,600,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $7,654,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Katapult by 83.4% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 716,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 325,576 shares during the last quarter.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

