Karp Capital Management Corp Takes $3.80 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,138 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Xilinx by 8.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 7.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 16.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 231,752 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Xilinx by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $217.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

