Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 7,123 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.26% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

