Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $14.60 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 711,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,604,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.1% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,202 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,105,000 after acquiring an additional 236,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,126,000 after acquiring an additional 643,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.