Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

FEMB stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

